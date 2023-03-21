Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 0.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,337,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

