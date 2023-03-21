Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.97 Billion Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises about 0.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,972,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 532.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

