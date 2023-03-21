Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

