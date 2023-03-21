LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,874 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.