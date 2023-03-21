LGI Limited (LGI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 5th

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

LGI Price Performance

