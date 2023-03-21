Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 13.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.95% of Liberty Global worth $85,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Liberty Global by 13.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 492,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.