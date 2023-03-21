Lion Long Term Partners LP Makes New $118.62 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,618,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 99.3% of Lion Long Term Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lion Long Term Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,680.28 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,250.01 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,893.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,114.43.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.