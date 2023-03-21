Lion Long Term Partners LP Makes New $118.62 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,618,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 99.3% of Lion Long Term Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lion Long Term Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Texas Pacific Land Price Performance
Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,680.28 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,250.01 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,893.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,114.43.
Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
