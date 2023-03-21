Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $263.65 million and $2.91 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 260,693,908 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

