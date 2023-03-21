Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after acquiring an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

LMT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.95. 54,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

