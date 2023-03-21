LogiTron (LTR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $0.10 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LogiTron

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

