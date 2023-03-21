LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

