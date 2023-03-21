Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 21st (NASDAQ:LSDI)

Lucy Scientific Discovery’s (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 21st. Lucy Scientific Discovery had issued 1,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Lucy Scientific Discovery’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Down 8.1 %

Lucy Scientific Discovery stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is based in VICTORIA, British Columbia.

