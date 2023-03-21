LUXO (LUXO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, LUXO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $3,080.16 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

