M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. M.P. Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 759.70 ($9.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 830.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.67. The firm has a market cap of £450.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.49), for a total value of £21,836.78 ($26,816.63). Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

