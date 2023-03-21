Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.