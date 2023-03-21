Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 4.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $244.85 and last traded at $245.05. 99,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 422,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Company insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,815,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

