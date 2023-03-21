Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and $42,917.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00201134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.12 or 0.99996036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000985 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,138.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

