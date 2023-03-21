Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $67,740.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00031226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00201193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,296.18 or 1.00008323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000985 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,138.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.