Manifold Finance Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $475,152.65 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $20.25 or 0.00072600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.97 or 0.26450847 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

