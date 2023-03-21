Mark Thomas Henry Selby Purchases 40,000 Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby acquired 40,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00.
Canada Nickel Stock Up 5.1 %
CVE CNC traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.66. 271,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,103. The company has a market cap of C$228.30 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.76. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Canada Nickel Company Profile
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
