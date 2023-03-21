Mark Thomas Henry Selby Purchases 40,000 Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby acquired 40,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 5.1 %

CVE CNC traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.66. 271,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,103. The company has a market cap of C$228.30 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.76. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

