Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,672,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 43.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $184.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

