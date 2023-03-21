Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $411.16 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $411.16 million and approximately $204.93 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00019240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00365764 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.85 or 0.26585026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010383 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

