Mason & Associates Inc Has $127,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,326,956 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,616. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

