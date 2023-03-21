Mason & Associates Inc Has $264,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,804 shares of company stock worth $7,507,386. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.