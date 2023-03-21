Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

