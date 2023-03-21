Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 324,027 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.41% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

