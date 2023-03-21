Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 324,027 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.41% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

