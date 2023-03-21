Mason & Associates Inc Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $639.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

