Mason & Associates Inc Sells 21,312 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up about 12.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $39,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAPR. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.