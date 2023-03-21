Mason & Associates Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after buying an additional 6,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

