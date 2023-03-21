McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 3.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.57. 142,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,952. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.49 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.