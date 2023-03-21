MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

