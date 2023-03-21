MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson Sells 28,786 Shares

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72.

MEG Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

MEG stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,029. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.