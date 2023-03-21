MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson Sells 28,786 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72.

MEG stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,029. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

