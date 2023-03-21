MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00354292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.26 or 0.25762006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010062 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,576,228,184 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01665592 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,488,667.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.