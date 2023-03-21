Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 806 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $18.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $661.76. 217,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

