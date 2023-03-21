Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 234,556 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 629.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,556 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,713. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

