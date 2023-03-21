Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.