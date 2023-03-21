Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 721.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,863. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

