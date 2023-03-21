Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $53,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 191,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

