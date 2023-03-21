Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,054,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IYW traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 315,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.