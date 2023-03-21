Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 580.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after buying an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 529,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 8,562,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,216. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

