MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.22 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $69.22 million and $107,494.33 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00359329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.61 or 0.26117264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010201 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.