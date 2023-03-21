MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Volume Hits $109,654.76

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and $109,654.76 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

