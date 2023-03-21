MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Raised by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 181,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

