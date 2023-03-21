Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.