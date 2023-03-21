Midas (MIDAS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Midas has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $144.89 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00005023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00358680 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.86 or 0.26053040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41295446 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,754.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

