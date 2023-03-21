Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $720.83 million and $55.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,483,773 coins and its circulating supply is 871,236,901 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,014,279,292.8400393 with 870,872,531.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80642015 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $53,118,404.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

