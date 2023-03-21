Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CABA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

About Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

