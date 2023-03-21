Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CABA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Shares of CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
