Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

