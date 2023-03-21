Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 1,712,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,797. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

