Monero Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $108.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.20 or 0.00539439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,029.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00292228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00073487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00475230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,255,510 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

